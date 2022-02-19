Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali | Plan to murder immigration consultant foiled with arrest of 2 gangsters
Mohali | Plan to murder immigration consultant foiled with arrest of 2 gangsters

The arrested hitmen – Sunil Kumar of Fazilka and Kiran Singh of Mohali – are affiliated with the gang of Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta, the Mohali police said
With the police on high alert in the run up to the Punjab assembly polls, the plan to murder a Mohali-based immigration consultant was foiled with the arrest of two gangsters. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

With the police on high alert in the run up to the Punjab assembly polls, the plan to murder a Mohali-based immigration consultant was foiled with the arrest of two gangsters.

The arrested hitmen – Sunil Kumar of Fazilka and Kiran Singh of Mohali – are affiliated with the gang of Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh said, “Sunil and Kiran were armed with three 9mm pistols and ammunition. They were waiting for their intended target when they were rounded up by the Mohali police.”

A motorcycle with a fake registration number was also impounded.

The SSP said that Sunil was an associate of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh Dalla, who was wanted for extortion and murder, while Kiran was an associate of Gurjant Singh, who harboured a grudge against the consultant.

Gemsdeep Singh, alias Jimmy Chatha, a resident of Sirsa, Haryana, and an associate of Arshdeep, had provided logistical help to the hitmen.

He has also been arrested, while Randhir Dheera had provided shelter and the motorcycle to the accused. He remains on the run.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery), 382 ( theft after preparing to cause death), 384 (extortion), 473 (counterfeit), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered against Arshdeep, Gurjant, Kiran, Sunil, Gemsdeep and Randhir.

