Mohali police arrest main accused in TDI City murder

Balongi police on Thursday arrested the key accused in the September 14 murder of a man at TDI City on Airport Road.

With the arrest of the accused, Gopal Singh of Haria village, Bhagalpur, Bihar, police also confirmed the identity of the victim.

A native of Kadwa, Bihar, victim Mukesh Kumar was murdered at the behest of Gopal, who was in an extra-marital relationship with his wife, said police.

Surjit Kumar of Balongi, who bludgeoned the victim to death with a glass bottle, was already arrested last week.

Giving details, Balongi police post station house officer (SHO) inspector Parivinkal Grewal said, “It was a planned murder. Surjit has confessed to killing Mukesh at the behest of Gopal. The victim was unaware about his wife’s illicit relationship with Gopal.”

On discovering the victim’s body on September 14, police had found ligature marks around his neck and pieces of glass on his face, indicating that he was bludgeoned with a glass bottle.

Police said the accused hit the youth’s face with the bottle multiple times. At the same time, ligature marks on the neck of the deceased pointed at strangulation.

Both accused are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.