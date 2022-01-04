Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali police book unidentified man for raping, impregnating 16-year-old Bihar girl

The Sohana police have registered a zero FIR against an unidentified man for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, who recently delivered a child at a Mohali hospital
The victim said a man had raped her at an isolated place near her village in Bihar when she had gone to nearby fields.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In her statement to the police, the minor girl said she lived in Bihar and had come to Mohali with her maternal grandmother in May last year.

Before then, in March, a man had raped her at an isolated place near her village in Bihar when she had gone to nearby fields.

Afraid, she never revealed the matter to anyone, but was found pregnant when she visited a hospital for stomach pain.

After recording her statement, Sohana police registered a zero FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the unidentified accused, and transferred the case to the Bihar Police.

