Mohali police crack Sohana double murder with arrest of 2

Seven days after the bodies of two brutally murdered youths were found dumped on the railway track near Chilla village in Sohana, local police cracked the case with the arrest of two persons, including a juvenile. Among the two accused, the juvenile, aged 17, hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and is currently living in Jagatpura, Mohali. His accomplice is Aamid, 22, alias Kaku, also from UP.

According to sources, they were nabbed following a tip-off that two persons, who are habitual thieves, were going from Jagatpura towards Sector 82, carrying kamanidar (foldable) knives.

A police team from Sohana station intercepted them and recovered a pistol and knife from their possession.

While Aamid was produced before a local court that sent him to two-day police custody, the juvenile was sent to the juvenile justice home in Hoshiarpur.

Police sources said during interrogation, the duo confessed that they had murdered the two men whose bodies were recovered from a railway track near Chilla village. Following this, the victims were identified as Raj Kamal and Manish, both natives of UP.

The accused revealed that they were partying with the victims in Jagatpura and had an altercation while drinking. Amid the fight, they slit the victims’ throats and stabbed them multiple times, before dumping their bodies on the railway lines.

The bodies were mutilated further after being run over by a train, said police.

The bodies were spotted by the driver of a train plying on the track around 3.30 am on January 8. He alerted the Mohali station master, following which GRP teams from Mohali and Sirhind, along with forensic experts, reached the spot.

DSP Jagmohan of Government Railway Police (GRP), Mohali, said money was found in the pocket of one of the victims. Parts of a mobile phone, belonging to one of the victims and suspected to be damaged by the assailants, were also recovered from the spot.

Back then, GRP had booked the unidentified accused under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at GRP Sirhind police station.

Now, following recovery of the weapons, Sohana police have booked them under a fresh Arms Act case.