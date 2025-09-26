Edit Profile
    Mohali police deploy decoy customer to nab 2 men in ₹9-cr land scam

    The accused have been identified as Varinder Singh Brar, a property dealer, and Gurlal Singh of Aklia Kalan, Bathinda, who posed as the landowner, Meharbant Singh Dhillon

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 7:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal on Thursday deployed a decoy customer to trap and arrest two fraudsters accused of selling prime land worth 9 crore using forged documents.

    The police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to track the money trail and identify other potential victims. (HT Photo for representation)
    The police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to track the money trail and identify other potential victims. (HT Photo for representation)

    The accused have been identified as Varinder Singh Brar, a property dealer, and Gurlal Singh of Aklia Kalan, Bathinda, who posed as the landowner, Meharbant Singh Dhillon.

    DC Mittal said, “We received a complaint from a Chandigarh resident that their eight-kanal land had been fraudulently sold by two imposters. Upon investigation, it was found that the accused had forged Aadhaar, PAN card and other documents, using the real owner’s details but replacing the photograph and date of birth. They then posed as the genuine owner and sold the land for 9 crore, receiving 3 crore through a fake bank account and 6 crore in cash.”

    Acting on the complaint, the administration devised a trap. A decoy customer approached the suspects for another land deal, during which the duo was caught red-handed and arrested.

    The fraud came to light during the mutation process, when Tejpal Singh, son of the actual owner, objected to the transfer of property. The land in question is located in Kishanpura, sub-tehsil Zirakpur, tehsil Dera Bassi of Mohali district.

    The police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to track the money trail and identify other potential victims.

    recommendedIcon
