Mohali police get five-day remand of gangster Manna
Mohali police on Thursday got 5-day remand of gangster Gurdeep Singh alias Manna , two days after his two close aides were arrested from Aerocity.
Manna, a resident of Barnala, was brought on production warrant from Hoshiarpur jail and heavy security arrangements were made during his production at Dera Bassi court complex.
On July 12, his aides identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely were arrested with a .32 calibre foreign made pistol, seven live cartridges and 500-gram heroin.
The police, while seeking 10 days remand of Manna, argued in court that both Nikka and Lovely worked for his gang.
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, said, “We are hopeful of more critical revelations during the interrogation of Manna in the drugs and arms case. He will be made to sit face to face with Sukhwinder and Lovepreet for interrogation. The main idea is to break the drug smuggling and distribution chain to make Mohali a drug and gangster free district.”
Manna has more than 38 cases registered against him. Police told the court that Manna has been convicted in six cases under NDPS and Arms Act and is facing trial in 15 such cases at various districts in Punjab.
-
Smart Grid Project: Chandigarh electricity dept told to expedite installation of smart meters
The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the UT electricity department to expedite installation of smart meters under the Smart Grid Project and submit the progress report within a month. The new system will be beneficial for both department and consumers. The power control room will also receive immediate alerts in case of tripping in main lines. On the other hand, residents will benefit as smart meters will allow start of prepaid services.
-
Kanwar yatra should be eco-friendly: UP ACS and DGP
MEERUT Additional chief secretary (home) Awnish Awasthi and DGP DS Chauhan reviewed preparations for Kanwar Yatra in Meerut and Saharanpur divisions and directed officials to make the annual pilgrimage an eco-friendly affair, free from plastic use. Both officials arrived here on Thursday morning and offered prayers at Augurnath Temple in Meerut Cantt. Thereafter, they inspected the Kanwar Yatra route and took stock of preparations by different departments to ensure a hassle-free yatra for Shiv devotees.
-
BEST readies 400 buses for monsoon
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will also be providing 11 buses for emergency use. Senior officials said that an average of 12-15 buses will be kept on standby in each municipal ward for the entire monsoon. “If railway services get disrupted, these buses will pick up stranded commuters from railway stations and drop them at their nearest location,” said an official.
-
Will admit 30% more students to reserved seats under CUET, says Delhi University V-C
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said the university will admit 30% extra students to seats reserved for SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) aspirants, during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) counselling, so as to ensure that these seats do not remain vacant till the last round of admissions. He added that 20% extra seats will be added in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) and general category as well.
-
Delhi environment minister reviews govt’s mega plantation drive
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday reviewed the Delhi government's mega-plantation drive 'Van Mahotsav', which began on July 11, announcing that it will culminate at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 24 with over 100,000 saplings to be planted on the day. Rai said of the 3.5 million saplings to be planted across Delhi this year, around one million were being planted across Delhi as part of Van Mahotsav.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics