Mohali police get five-day remand of gangster Manna

Mohali police on Thursday got 5-day remand of gangster Gurdeep Singh alias Manna , two days after his two close aides were arrested from Aerocity.

Manna, a resident of Barnala, was brought on production warrant from Hoshiarpur jail and heavy security arrangements were made during his production at Dera Bassi court complex.

On July 12, his aides identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely were arrested with a .32 calibre foreign made pistol, seven live cartridges and 500-gram heroin.

The police, while seeking 10 days remand of Manna, argued in court that both Nikka and Lovely worked for his gang.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, said, “We are hopeful of more critical revelations during the interrogation of Manna in the drugs and arms case. He will be made to sit face to face with Sukhwinder and Lovepreet for interrogation. The main idea is to break the drug smuggling and distribution chain to make Mohali a drug and gangster free district.”

Manna has more than 38 cases registered against him. Police told the court that Manna has been convicted in six cases under NDPS and Arms Act and is facing trial in 15 such cases at various districts in Punjab.