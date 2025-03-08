Menu Explore
Mohali police launch ‘Operation Seal’ to curb drug trafficking

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 08, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek supervised the checkpoint near Jagatpura on the Chandigarh border

The SAS Nagar police launched “Operation Seal” on Friday to intercept the movement of narcotics via vehicles. The operation involved rigorous vehicle inspections at interstate borders adjoining Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. It began in the morning and continued till 1 pm.

During the operation, more than 100 vehicles were inspected to check for criminal activities. (HT Photo)
During the operation, more than 100 vehicles were inspected to check for criminal activities. (HT Photo)

During the operation, more than 100 vehicles were inspected to check for criminal activities.

Over the past year, the police have registered approximately 350 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, leading to the arrest of around 450 individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek supervised the checkpoint near Jagatpura on the Chandigarh border. He highlighted the district’s commitment to the ongoing “War on Drugs” campaign. “Punjab has achieved a significant milestone by seizing properties worth 700 crore acquired through drug-related criminal activities”, he added.

SSP Pareek was accompanied by superintendent of police (SP) (city) Harbir Singh Atwal and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohali, Harsimran Singh Bal.

