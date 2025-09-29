Mohali police nab 3 vehicle lifters, 18 bikes recovered

Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in a series of motorcycle thefts in the city. During investigation, the police recovered 18 stolen motorcycles of different makes and models from their possession. Police received several complaints of motorcycle thefts, following which a special investigation team was formed. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay, a resident of Raipur, Mohali; Sandeep, a resident of Kalitra, Nangal; and Waqar alias Salman, a resident of Raipur. Police have registered a case against them at Phase-1 police station. All three were produced before the district court and sent to police remand, during which they disclosed the locations of the stolen vehicles.

DSP City-1 Prithvi Singh Chauhan said that the case began on September 12 when Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Tyood village, lodged a complaint with the police. He reported that his Splendor motorcycle, parked outside a gurdwara in Phase 5, was stolen. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Phase-1 police station. Soon after, the police received several other complaints of motorcycle thefts from nearby areas, following which a special investigation team was formed.

During a naka (checkpoint) operation, police detained Ajay Kumar with a stolen motorcycle. On interrogation, he confessed to being involved in a series of motorcycle thefts. He also revealed the names of his accomplices, Sandeep and Waqar alias Salman. Acting on his disclosure, the police arrested both.

From Ajay Kumar, police recovered 8 stolen motorcycles, while 5 each were recovered from Sandeep and Waqar, bringing the total to 18. During questioning, the accused further admitted that several stolen motorcycles had been handed over to other members of their gang. Police expect more recoveries following their arrest.

Officials also confirmed that Ajay Kumar has a previous criminal record with cases of theft already registered against him.

Three gang members arrested in snatching cases

The district police have arrested three members of a gang involved in a series of snatching incidents across the city. The police recovered 20 mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the crimes from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Kumar and Vikas Kumar, both residents of Badmajra, and Mohammad Monis, a resident of Balongi. A case has been registered against them at Phase-1 police station. They were presented in the district court and are currently on police remand, during which they helped recover the stolen items.

DSP City-1 Prithvi Singh Chauhan said that on September 21, a complaint was filed by Israr, a fruit seller from Mohali village, who reported that two men on a motorcycle had snatched his mobile phone. A case was registered, and an investigation team was formed as similar complaints had been received from the area.

Later the same day, police detained two motorcycle riders, Sahil and Vikas, at a checkpoint. On questioning, they admitted to being involved in multiple snatchings. Their accomplice, Mohammad Monis, was also arrested soon after. During the investigation, police recovered 7 mobile phones from Sahil, 10 from Vikas, and 3 from Monis.

The accused confessed to selling the snatched phones for ₹1,500 to ₹1,800 to their associates, who would resell them at higher prices. They further admitted that they carried out these crimes to fund their drug addiction. Police said the trio already has past cases registered against them related to drugs and altercations.