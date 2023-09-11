Mohali police nab vehicle lifter, recover six two-wheelers

Police have arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles and a scooter from the possession of the accused.

The accused, Amandeep Singh of Morinda, was arrested at a naka near Gurdwara Gurushabd Prasad Akal Ashram with a stolen motorcycle.

Sohana station-house officer (SHO) Sumit Maur said that the accused has been booked under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station. The accused was produced before a local court and sent to three-day police remand.

During interrogation, he confessed to have stolen four other motorcycles and a scooter, which were recovered by police in raids.

