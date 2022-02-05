Mohali police register five FIRs for defacement of property

The Mohali police have registered five cases of property defacement by putting up posters of political parties on government buildings in the district. The cases are registered against unknown persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the guidelines of the Election Commissioner of India, all contesting candidates are strictly prohibited from placing any kind of advertisements, banners and pamphlets on government buildings.

According to the police, two FIRs have been registered at Dera Bassi, two in Kurali city and one at the Phase-8 police station. In all the above FIRs, the case has been registered against unknown persons under Section (3) of the Public Property Defacement Act, 1997.

Giving information from the Dera Bassi police station, investigating officer Major Singh said the election nodal officer, Dera Bassi, had given him a complaint that the Congress is campaigning on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway by putting up posters of its candidate, which is in violation of the election code of conduct.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, investigating officer Paramjit Singh said the nodal officer had complained that the BJP had put up a poster of its candidate on government property near the Central Bank, Dera Bassi.

Investigating officer from the Kurali police station Lakhveer Singh said he was given a complaint by Sangeet Kumar, an officer of the Kurali City Council, that various political parties have put up their posters on the railway road within the limits of the city council. A case was registered against unknown persons in this regard.

In another case registered at the same police station, investigating officer Jatinder Singh said parties have put up posters at the Community Health Centre, Chandigarh Road. A case was registered.

The fifth case was registered at Phase-8 police station, Mohali. Investigating officer Bhupinder Singh said he saw some youths putting up posters of political parties on the wall of Government Primary School at Kumbra village. Seeing the police, they fled the spot. The police registered a case against unknown persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}