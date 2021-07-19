Mohali police unearth gambling, betting ring; nine held

Police have busted a gambling and betting racket being run from a house in Phase 3A and arrested nine men.

Five of the accused hail from Haryana, including Gambhir Kumar of Modem Colony, Yamunanagar; Sunil Kumar of Keshna Colony, Yamunanagar; Sanjeev Kumar of Model Town, Karnal; Ishan Goyal of Sharfa Bazaar, Karnal; and Shankar Rajiv, who is also a native of Karnal but lives in Sector 19, Panchkula.

The other accused are Surjit Singh of Phase 3A, Mohali; Avinash Chander, who hails from Abohar and lives in Sector 34, Chandigarh; Pitambar Bhatt of Saini Vihar, Phase 3, Baltana; and Amar Singh of Kajheri, Chandigarh.

₹6.5 lakh in cash, 20 mobile phones, an equal number of SIM cards and a laptop were recovered from them.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh said a special drive was recently launched against gambling activities and Mataur police received information regarding a racket operating from a house in Phase 3A.

“A team, constituted under the leadership of inspector Manphul Singh, raided the house and discovered a gambling and betting ring. All accused were caught red-handed,” he added.

Superintending of police (City) Harvinder Singh Virk said several dice, which were used to decide the numbers for gambling, were also found. “The entire racket was being operated online and through phones. Evidence of betting has also been obtained. More information is expected during the police remand of the accused,” the official added.