Mohali police yet to arrest Youth Akali Dal leader's killers
chandigarh news

Mohali police yet to arrest Youth Akali Dal leader’s killers

Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera was shot dead by two men while he was entering his SUV after visiting a property dealer in Sector 71, Mohali, on August 7
On September 22, the Mohali police had claimed to have identified the two men who killed Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Even two months after Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, aka Vicky Middukhera, 33, was shot dead in Sector 71, the Mohali police have failed to arrest the assailants despite having identified them.

On August 7, Middukhera was shot dead by two men while he was entering his SUV after visiting a property dealer in Sector 71. He had sustained 12 bullet injuries.

The same day, the Davinder Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post. On September 22, the police claimed to have identified the two assailants: Sajjan, alias Bholu, from Jhajjar, Haryana, and Anil Kumar from Dwarka in Delhi. They are among most-wanted gangsters in the region.

Their involvement in the broad daylight murder was revealed by gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, who was brought on production warrants from the Karnal jail.

According to police, Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, who is running the Bambiha gang from Armenia, had conspired to kill Middukhera with the help of Chaudhary and Amit Dagar, who are both lodged in jails.Sajjan and Anil had orchestrated the crime on Dagar’s instructions, it was revealed.

RELATED STORIES

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, Navjot Singh Mahal said: “We are on it and hopeful of arresting the accused soon.”

Another senior police officer said that teams have been dispatched for their arrest, following which the motive behind Middukhera’s murder will be revealed.

The Mohali police are also yet to get production warrants of Dagar, who is lodged in the Mandoli Jail in Delhi. However, police have got the extended remand of Chaudhary.

“The name of the person who gave the contract to Lucky to kill Middukhera will only be revealed once Dagar and Chaudhary are interrogated together,” said a police officer.

