There was smoke, commotion all around, say fliers after power bank fire on IndiGo flight in Mohali

What began as a routine journey home turned into moments of horror for passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh on Tuesday, when a power bank reportedly caught fire shortly after landing, filling the cabin with smoke and triggering an emergency evacuation. Around five to six passengers reportedly sustained minor injuries, including scratches and bruises, and received medical assistance at the airport. (HT Photo)

The aircraft had already come to a halt when panic spread through the cabin. Passengers were told to leave their belongings behind as crew members deployed emergency slides and rushed everyone out safely.

Several passengers were injured during the evacuation, including a woman, Richa Acharya, who suffered a fracture while descending the emergency slide. Her husband, Saurabh Acharya, said they were returning from a Goa trip, via Hyderabad. “It all happened so fast. My wife twisted her leg while coming down the slide,” he said.

Airport authorities immediately took her to a private hospital in Zirakpur, where doctors confirmed a fracture. She was further taken to Max hospital.

Around five to six other passengers reportedly sustained minor injuries, including scratches and bruises, and received medical assistance at the airport.

Recounting the incident, Hyderabad-based IT professional Divya Chauhan, who was travelling with her daughter during the summer break, said she was seated in the third row, whereas the blaze started at the rear end of the aircraft. “There was sudden commotion and the air hostesses kept telling everyone not to panic,” she said.

Chauhan said smoke began billowing, leaving everyone anxious. “Some people were trying to rush out, but the crew ensured that evacuation took place in an orderly manner,” she added. According to her, emergency slides were deployed soon after, and passengers were instructed to leave their luggage behind. “I held my daughter and we exited through the slide. It was chaotic but managed well,” she said.

She further said that another passenger informed her that a power bank had caught fire. “A woman sitting beside the person whose power bank caught fire, told us that a man had been using his power bank the entire time in the flight while watching a movie. He continued charging his device throughout the flight, including during landing, when such use is not permitted,” said Chauhan.

Aviation safety norms in several countries, including India, place restrictions on the use of power banks on board, particularly during critical phases such as take-off and landing. Use of mobile phones is also regulated during these periods. Passengers on board alleged that these protocols may not have been strictly enforced in this instance. “Had the fire broken out mid-air or during landing, the situation could have been far more serious,” Chauhan said.

She lodged a complaint with airport authorities, flagging both the individual’s alleged violation and concerns that the cabin crew did not intervene while the device was in use. Chauhan, however, acknowledged that the crew responded promptly once the incident occurred and ensured safe evacuation of all passengers.

IndiGo flight 6E108 was grounded at Chandigarh airport for detailed technical checks following the incident. An alternative arrangement was made to accommodate onward passengers, with flight 6E429 scheduled to depart for Bengaluru at 4.30 pm. However, due to operational disruptions and aircraft unavailability, the replacement flight was delayed and eventually departed at around 5.37 pm.

Airport sources said such incidents are treated seriously, especially if passenger actions lead to emergency slide deployment. Investigations are conducted to determine whether the cause was negligence or violation of safety norms. Officials added that deployment of slides results in significant operational losses for airlines due to repair, repacking, and delays, and can invite penalties or legal action against those found responsible.