Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Powercom, Transco workers protest against Punjab govt

Mohali: Powercom, Transco workers protest against Punjab govt

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 20, 2023 02:47 AM IST

The protesting workers accused the ruling AAP government of painting a false picture of offering them permanent jobs; they said the claims only existed on paper whereas thousands of Powercom and Transco workers were working as contract employees on meagre salaries

Hundreds of members of the Powercom and Transco Contract Workers’ Union, who had planned to march towards the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, demanding regularisation of their services, squatted on the road near Kharar bus stand after being stopped by police.

Members of the Powercom and Transco Contract Workers’ Union protesting in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The protesters, along with their family members, started their march from Kharar bus stand, but soon the administration and the police intervened, following which they sat on the footpaths under the flyover.

The protesting workers accused the ruling AAP government of painting a false picture of offering them permanent jobs. They said the claims only existed on paper whereas thousands of Powercom and Transco workers were working as contract employees on meagre salaries.

The protesters families, including children, held banners and chanted slogans, demanding permanent employment for their parents.

Union’s state president Balhar Singh and state general secretary Rajesh Kumar Mor said, “Despite years of service in the department, the Punjab government and Powercom management are deceiving these contract workers by not regularising their employment.”

The protest left hundreds of commuters stranded, forcing police to divert the traffic towards Landran Road. Later during the day, a delegation of protesting workers submitted a memorandum to the additional deputy commissioner and ended the protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
protest regularisation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP