Mohali: Proclaimed offender arrested; son booked for hindering police action

A man has been booked for allegedly obstructing a police team from carrying out the arrest of his father, a proclaimed offender, and helping the latter escape briefly in Kharar, officials said on Sunday. The police informed him about the court’s proclamation order and initiated proceedings to take him into custody. (HT File)

According to the FIR, a police team, led by sub-inspector Lalit Kumar, comprising head constable Sher Singh and other personnel, reached Green Valley-2 in Kharar on Friday to arrest Ashok Kumar in connection with a cheating case registered at Sadar Morinda police station in 2016 under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Officials said the team had information that the proclaimed offender was present in the house. Police personnel rang the doorbell, following which Ashok Kumar’s wife opened the gate and confirmed that he was inside. The FIR states that the proclaimed offender then came to the entrance along with his son. The police informed him about the court’s proclamation order and initiated proceedings to take him into custody.

According to the complaint, the accused’s son, Karanveer, stood between the police team and his father to prevent the officers from arresting him. Police alleged that he attempted to facilitate his father’s escape and resisted the police action.

During the alleged scuffle, Karanveer caught hold of head constable Sher Singh’s beard and pulled it, the FIR mentioned. Later, Karanveer fled the spot. The police team succeeded in taking Ashok Kumar into custody.

The FIR was registered at City Kharar police station under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty) and 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).