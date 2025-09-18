Mohali: PSPCL snaps 300 connections in Kharar as power bill dues pile up to 2 crore

The Kharar division of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday disconnected 300 connections over pending electricity bills and recovered dues amounting to ₹1.23 crore. Sources in PSPCL added that the corporation had decided to give special focus to high-value default cases, particularly those where pending dues exceed ₹ 50,000. (HT Photo for representation)

The total outstanding amount against these defaulters stands at nearly ₹2 crore.

The drive was carried out in Kharar, Kurali, Morinda and New Chandigarh, where several long-pending cases of non-payment had been reported. Officials said the action was aimed at curbing mounting arrears and improving revenue recovery.

Inderpreet Singh, additional superintendent of the PSPCL Kharar division, said repeated defaults had compelled the department to initiate strict measures. “All the connections disconnected in Wednesday’s drive were served prior notices.But despite reminders, the dues were not cleared,” he said.

Sources in PSPCL added that the corporation had decided to give special focus to high-value default cases, particularly those where pending dues exceed ₹50,000. Officials have also been instructed to pursue these cases on a regular basis and ensure immediate disconnection if payments are delayed further.

The department emphasised that timely recovery of power bills is crucial to reducing losses and maintaining smooth electricity supply.

Officials appealed to consumers to clear their pending bills on time to avoid disconnection and inconvenience.