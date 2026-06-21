Mohali: PSPCL staffer booked for breaking municipal seal on building

Naya Gaon police have registered a case against Gurpreet Singh, a junior engineer (JE) in Mohali electricity department, for allegedly breaking a municipal seal placed on his property and resuming activities at the premises despite restrictions imposed by the municipal council.

The FIR was registered following a complaint filed by the executive officer and competent authority of the Naya Gaon municipal council. (HT File)

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The FIR was registered following a complaint filed by the executive officer and competent authority of the Naya Gaon municipal council.

According to the complaint, the civic body had sealed a property owned by Gurpreet Singh of Naya Gaon, on September 12, 2025. The property, located near Dhillon Farm in Dasmesh Nagar, had allegedly been used for unauthorised construction and commercial activities in violation of the Punjab Building Bye-Laws and provisions of the Punjab Municipal Act.

Municipal officials stated that they conducted a follow-up inspection on October 31, 2025, and found that the official seal had been removed without permission. They alleged that Gurpreet Singh had broken the seal and resumed use of the property despite the action taken by the municipal council.

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{{^usCountry}} The matter was subsequently reported to the police through an official communication sent by the municipal council on November 3, 2025. Authorities sought legal opinions and administrative approvals before initiating criminal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter was subsequently reported to the police through an official communication sent by the municipal council on November 3, 2025. Authorities sought legal opinions and administrative approvals before initiating criminal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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Police records showed that the case was examined by senior officials, including the deputy superintendent of police (city-1), the district attorney (legal) and the senior superintendent of police. After obtaining the required approvals, authorities directed the registration of an FIR on June 16, 2026.

Based on the complaint and supporting documents, the police registered a case against the accused under Sections 218, 223, 329(3) and 329(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to alleged disobedience of lawful orders, unauthorised entry and tampering with a municipal seal placed by public authorities, along with Section 195(A) of the Punjab Municipal Act.

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