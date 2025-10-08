Mohali: Raja Warring, Balbir Singh Sidhu raise awareness against vote theft

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior Congress leader and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday visited several villages in the Mohali constituency and launched an awareness campaign against vote theft. Under this signature campaign, people were informed about the manipulation taking place in the electoral process and the threat it poses to democracy. People were informed about the manipulation taking place in the electoral process and the threat it poses to democracy. (HT Photo)

During the visit, villagers extended full support to the campaign and signed a large number of forms in solidarity with the movement against vote theft.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress president Raja Warring said, “This campaign being run by the Congress across the state is aimed at protecting democracy. We will collect five crore signatures and convey this collective voice to the Election Commission of India.”

He further said, “The BJP also formed its government in Haryana through vote theft, which is a betrayal of democracy. In the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, we lost only eight seats, and in these constituencies, the total difference between the BJP and Congress votes was merely 22,779.”

Raja Warring added, “Vote theft undermines democracy, and it is our duty to stop it. The Election Commission of India must take strict action to eliminate such malpractice from its roots. If parties like the BJP continue to enjoy this kind of dictatorship, the very foundation of our democracy will be in danger.”

On the occasion, Balbir Singh Sidhu also appealed to the public to actively participate in the signature campaign against vote theft. He said, “This is not just the Congress Party’s fight—it is the voice of every voter who wishes to stand up for their rights. Our Constitution is our strength, and it is our duty to protect it.”