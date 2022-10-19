Mohali realtor’s son booked for firing in air

Kharar police on Tuesday booked the son of a Mohali-based realtor for firing in the air to celebrate the purchase of a Bentley car.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Rajput, 27, of Old Sunny Enclave, Kharar. He is the son of Amritpal Singh, owner of Omega City.

The case was registered based on the complaint of sub-inspector Talwinder Singh, who is posted at Kharar city police station.

He stated that Shubham was seen on a viral video firing in the air with a pistol outside the gate of Omega City on Morinda, Kharar highway. “Shubham endangered the life of the public with his act. He fired to celebrate as he bought a new car. After his video went viral, we booked him immediately and will soon arrest him,” said a senior police officer.

The accused was accompanied by his friends and one of them was seen filming him while he fired multiple times in the air.

The accused was booked under Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act and Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Kharar City police Station.

