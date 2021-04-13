Mohali records 662 Covid cases in biggest single-day spike

From ramping up the vaccination drive to cancellation of leaves, the Mohali administration has taken “emergent measures” as the district recorded its highest single-day surge of 662 Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has set the target of 3,000 vaccinations in each of the subdivisions (Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar) to ensure maximum coverage. On Monday, the district-wide figure stood at 4,370, less than half the target of 9,000.

The district authorities have even tied up religious institutions to make regular announcements, asking people to get vaccinated on April 13 and 14, as part of the nationwide Tika Utsav. The administration expects a high footfall owing to Baisakhi.

Subdivisional magistrates have been directed to appoint supervisors and other staff to survey houses with people above 45 years of age and frontline workers who have not been vaccinated yet.

Special vaccination camps are being held in ex-serviceman societies and industrial units to cover a large number of people. Besides public announcements, hoardings will be put up to create awareness .

The civil surgeon and district immunisation officer have also been tasked with maintaining an inventory of vaccine stock to monitor its daily use and make the report available by 8pm daily.

To ensure that the district has adequate manpower, all leaves of government employees on Covid-19 duty, including on gazetted holidays, have been cancelled.

The deputy commissioner has directed all departments to assist with respect to manpower requirements for Covid management when called to do so.

Each department head will find the number of eligible people still to be vaccinated in their offices and ensure they get jabbed.

Along with this, antigen testing for symptomatic people will be enhanced for timely isolation and contact tracing.

Meanwhile, Mohali city continued to report bulk of the cases with 264 surfacing on Monday, followed by 149 in Dhakoli, 143 in Kharar and the remaining spread across the district.

The total has reached 32,102, of which 26,628 patients have been cured, including 414 discharged on Monday. With one fatality, the death toll has reached 478 while 4,996 cases remain active.