Mohali records third Covid death within seven days

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali’s phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer.

Meanwhile, a total of 190 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Wednesday, a slight dip from 196 cases on Tuesday.

Tricity Covid Tracker (HT )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.

Chandigarh’s fresh cases were detected in Sectors 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 23, 24, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 45, 47, 48, 49, 52, 63, Hallomajra, Burail, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, hallomajra, Industrial Area, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Maloya, manimajra, mauli Jagran, Palsora, Raipur Khurd, Ramdarbar.

The rise in cases further pushed their cumulative active cases to 1,072, including 568 in Chandigarh, 325 in Mohali and 179 in Panchkula. At the beginning of the month, the tricity had 187 active cases.