Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
chandigarh news

Mohali records third Covid death within seven days

Within tricity, Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali
Mohali recorded its third Covid death in a week. (AP)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27.

A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali’s phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer.

Meanwhile, a total of 190 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Wednesday, a slight dip from 196 cases on Tuesday.

Tricity Covid Tracker (HT )
RELATED STORIES

Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.

Chandigarh’s fresh cases were detected in Sectors 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 23, 24, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 45, 47, 48, 49, 52, 63, Hallomajra, Burail, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, hallomajra, Industrial Area, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Maloya, manimajra, mauli Jagran, Palsora, Raipur Khurd, Ramdarbar.

The rise in cases further pushed their cumulative active cases to 1,072, including 568 in Chandigarh, 325 in Mohali and 179 in Panchkula. At the beginning of the month, the tricity had 187 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP