Mohali: Refund 1 lakh over failed membership promises, panel directs travel company

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Mohali, has directed a Mohali-based travel company to refund ₹1 lakh to a city resident after holding that it failed to provide the accommodation and travel benefits promised under a ₹1.25-lakh holiday membership package.

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The commission comprising president SK Aggarwal and its members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col JS Bath (retd) partly allowed the complaint filed by Ripujit Kaur, a resident of Phase 11, Mohali, against Club Retreat Hospitality, ordering the company to refund ₹1 lakh within two months. If the amount is not paid within the stipulated period, it will carry interest at 6% per annum thereafter.

According to the complaint, she purchased a five-year luxury travel membership from the company in November 2023 for ₹1.25 lakh, paying ₹25,000 through debit card and ₹1 lakh in cash. The company represented that the membership entitled her to accommodation in three-star, four-star and five-star hotels along with other travel benefits.

The complainant stated that she booked hotels through the company for a trip to New Delhi and Nainital in March 2024. However, the hotel provided in New Delhi did not match the promised standard of facilities. Despite raising objections, she was shifted only to another room in the same hotel. She further alleged that the hotel arranged in Nainital also failed to meet the promised standard and that the company did not provide the assured cab service, forcing her to bear transportation expenses herself.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant submitted photographs of the hotel, payment receipts, WhatsApp conversations regarding reimbursement of taxi expenses and a legal notice before the commission. She also produced an email in which the company offered to refund the membership amount after deducting 32% of the fee and charges for the nights utilised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant submitted photographs of the hotel, payment receipts, WhatsApp conversations regarding reimbursement of taxi expenses and a legal notice before the commission. She also produced an email in which the company offered to refund the membership amount after deducting 32% of the fee and charges for the nights utilised. {{/usCountry}}

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The company did not appear before the commission despite service of notice and was proceeded against ex parte.

After examining the evidence, the commission held that the documentary record remained unrebutted and that the company had failed to provide the quality of accommodation and travel benefits promised while selling the membership. It also noted that the company’s email offering a partial refund amounted to an acknowledgment of the complainant’s request for cancellation.

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Since the complainant had already availed one travel service under the membership, the commission held that she was not entitled to a full refund. Balancing the facts, it ordered the company to refund ₹1 lakh within two months, failing which the amount will carry 6% annual interest until payment.