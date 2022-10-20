Mohali RPG attack: Another accomplice of terrorist Landa lands in Police net

After the arrest of Charat Singh, the key accused in the infamous Mohali Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack case, Punjab Police is now vying to locate all of his hide outs after the attack.

Tightening its noose on those who gave shelter to Charat, State Special Operation Cell, Mohali (SSOC) on Thursday arrested a Ropar based man.

The accused identified as Sunil alias Kali, according to the police is another associate of gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa, who allegedly orchestrated the RPG attack along with another terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.

“Charat Singh during interrogation disclosed about Kali who arranged a hide out for him after the attack at the intelligence headquarters. Both Charat and Kali work on the directions of Landa who is involved in numerous anti-national activities,” said a senior police officer.

According to the sources, SSOC has zeroed in on more such hideouts of Charat and have got leads of more people who arranged hide outs for him.

An officer said that the arrest of Kali would further expose the operations of the Landa module and about their associates here. Sunil on Thursday was produced before a local court post his arrest which sent him to one day police custody.

Charat of Mehdipur was arrested on October 13 in a joint operation of Punjab police and Mumbai anti-terrorism squads besides other central agencies. The State Special Operation Cell brought Charat on transit remand from Mumbai to investigate his link with Landa. A police officer said that though official investigation of the RPG attack is with the Sohana police who would eventually take the custody of Charat for investigation; SSOC, Mohali took his custody to unveil his links with Linda.

Earlier State Special Operation Cell Mohali recovered a .30 bore pistol on the basis of revelations by Charat with “Made in Pakistan” written on it.

Charat Singh during interrogation here revealed that an AK-47 rifle was also sent to India through a drone from Pakistan and he was in touch with Landa. According to the sources, Charat after the attack at Mohali intelligence headquarters hid at several hideouts in Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh and finally reached Mumbai 20 days before his arrest. Sources added that Charat was traced after he made a phone call to his family. According to the police, the May 9 attack was carried out with the help of Charat and Nishan Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran. Another resident of Tarn Taran, Baljinder Singh Rambo allegedly picked up an AK-47 rifle and handed it over to Charat.

