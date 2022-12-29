Mohali: Six held for 2 crore extortion bid on realtor in Kharar

Kharar police on Wednesday arrested six persons for allegedly demanding ₹2 crore extortion from a realtor.

The accused have been identified as Kuljindar Singh alias Gola Rai Kotia, Jaswinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Amrit Singh, Gautam and Mankarwal Singh. They were arrested from a house In Kharar.

According to police, the gang, led by Gola Rai Kotia, had attempted to extort Delhi-based realtor Nitin Nagpal, 42, who has developed Sukhmani Enclave near Chajju Majra in Kharar, Punjab.

Nitin in his complaint stated that the accused came to his office at Sukhmani Enclave in a black Mercedes car which did not have any number plate on November 27 and threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t pay extortion. He added that on December 12, they returned to his office while he was away and threatened his partner Naveen Kumar at gunpoint to pay the extortion in a week.

On December 23, the accused called Nitin and threatened him with dire consequences as his partner had informed police.

“The family was so afraid that they didn’t send their children to school for many days. Eventually, they lodged a formal complaint and a case was registered against on Tuesday. The accused were nabbed within 24 hours. Gola was earlier booked in three cases, including a case registered in Fatehgarh Sahib in June, 2022, for allegedly making preparations to commit dacoity and assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity. Weapons were also recovered in that case, following which he was lodged in Nabha jail. He was also booked by Kurali and Ropar police,” shared a senior police officer.

The accused have been booked under Sections 452, 384, 506, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code and under Arms Act.