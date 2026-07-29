Mohali: Six-year-old boy drowns in rainwater-filled sarovar in Bad Majra village

A six-year-old boy drowned in a rainwater-filled Amrit Sarovar in Bad Majra village on Tuesday afternoon after he entered into the water while playing with his friends.

The victim’s father said he was at work when the incident occurred. He said the boy was the youngest of his four children. (HT File)

Police said the pond had recently been deepened as part of the Amrit Sarovar project. Heavy rain on Tuesday morning filled the excavation with water.

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According to the family, the boy left home to play with three other children in the afternoon. The children reached the pond and entered the water. During play, the boy moved into a deeper section and drowned. The other children returned home without informing anyone about the incident.

The family began searching for the child after he did not return home. The victim’s mother questioned the children who had accompanied him. They initially remained silent but later told villagers that the boy had fallen into the water. The disclosure prompted family members and residents to rush to the pond.

The victim’s father jumped into the water and pulled his son out after a search. Villagers tried to revive the child and rushed him to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. Doctors examined him and declared him dead.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s father said he was at work when the incident occurred. He said the boy was the youngest of his four children. Police have initiated proceedings and are investigating the circumstances leading to the child’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s father said he was at work when the incident occurred. He said the boy was the youngest of his four children. Police have initiated proceedings and are investigating the circumstances leading to the child’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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