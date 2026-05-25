Mohali: Campaigners make last-ditch efforts to woo voters as electioneering halts

With the campaigning for the municipal corporation and municipal council elections in Mohali district ending on Sunday evening, political parties made a final all-out push, deploying senior leaders, cabinet ministers and high-profile campaigners across key wards in Mohali, Naya Gaon, Zirakpur and Kurali for rallies and door-to-door canvassing in a last-ditch effort to sway undecided voters.

AAP leaders and workers during a rally in Mohali on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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The ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) most concentrated campaign effort was visible in ward number 6 which remained one of the busiest constituencies throughout the week. The party threw its organisational weight behind candidate Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, with senior leaders including Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, cabinet ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Hardeep Singh Mundian, besides former MLA Gurpreet Singh GP, actively campaigning in the ward.

The campaign culminated in a massive roadshow in Phase 3-A and adjoining areas on Saturday. Dr Balbir Singh promised a Mohalla Clinic in the ward if the party retained public support. Ahluwalia promised improved sanitation, water supply, street lighting, sewerage and even doorstep blood testing services for senior citizens.

For the Congress, former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu led extensive campaigning for his son Kanwarbir Singh Sidhu, contesting Ward 10. Accompanied by former Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu, the Congress veteran toured multiple wards, urging voters to back the party’s candidates as an experienced alternative in civic governance.

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{{^usCountry}} The Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign saw Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi canvassing for BJP candidate Jasminder Pal Singh in ward number 30. In ward number 7 (Phase 3B1), the district BJP president campaigned for Dr Arpita, 22, described by party workers as the youngest candidate in the Mohali MC contest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign saw Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi canvassing for BJP candidate Jasminder Pal Singh in ward number 30. In ward number 7 (Phase 3B1), the district BJP president campaigned for Dr Arpita, 22, described by party workers as the youngest candidate in the Mohali MC contest. {{/usCountry}}

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In Naya Gaon, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, campaigning for party candidate Ravinder Singh Khera, announced a ₹500-crore integrated development plan for Naya Gaon if the party forms the next state government. He promised regularisation of unauthorised colonies, improved sewerage, modern roads and public lighting, while attacking both the Congress and AAP governments for “neglecting” the area.

Meanwhile, AAP countered with its own governance plank as Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann highlighted the progress of work related to the sewerage treatment plant, underground cabling project, approval of a new electricity grid and a fire station in Naya Gaon. In Kurali, she promised faster infrastructure works and resolution of civic grievances if AAP secured control of the civic body.

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Polling for the 50 wards of Mohali MC and 145 wards of the municipal councils of Zirakpur, Derabassi, Lalru, Naya Gaon, Banur and Kurali will take place on May 26 and results will be declared on May 29. Two out of 145 seats — one in Derabassi and another in Lalru — have only one candidate each in the fray. As many as 695 candidates are in the fray, including 227 for Mohali MC.