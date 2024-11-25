Mohali: Stray bullet smashes mirror at singer’s flat

A stray bullet smashed the mirror at a Punjabi singer’s rented flat in a housing society in Sante Majra, Kharar, in the wee hours of Saturday. A team of Mohali CIA, besides a forensic team, reached the flat for spot analysis and to collect evidence. (HT Photo)

Singer Sukhjivan Singh, 27, professionally known as Beat Singh, is a Bathinda native and currently resides in a rented flat in SBP North Valley Society on Landran Road.

He told police that his friend Simran Singh of Civil Lines, Patiala, was visiting him on Friday.

“In the wee hours of Saturday, we heard a loud noise and thought it was due to bursting of crackers at a wedding. We left and returned to our flat around 7 am, before going to sleep. When my friend woke up around 10.50 am, he found that a mirror in the balcony was broken. On inspecting further, we found a bullet shell. Someone fired a shot in the air that struck the mirror in the balcony,” Sukhjivan narrated in his complaint to police.

He said he immediately called up the flat owner and checked with the society’s security, before alerting the police control room.

After being informed, Kharar police, including the Sadar Kharar station house officer, rushed to the spot and checked CCTV footage.

A team of Mohali CIA, besides a forensic team, also reached the flat for spot analysis and to collect evidence.

A police officer said prima facie it appeared to be a stray bullet from celebratory firing and not a targeted attack. “Luckily no one was hurt. We are investigating the case and will nab the accused soon,” an investigator said.

The singer also denied any threat from anyone. “I don’t have any enemies. Four police teams have visited my house since the incident. We were fortunate not to get hurt,” the complainant said. Meanwhile, Sadar Kharar police have lodged an FIR under the Arms Act.

In August, Kharar police had arrested four men, including three history-sheeters, for firing a shot in the air that had pierced through the apartment window of a retired banker in Omega City, Kharar, on the intervening night between July 3 and 4.

The accused had brought an illegal country-made pistol from Madhya Pradesh and fired the shot in the air in an inebriated state. No one was hurt.