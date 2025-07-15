Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Mohali to get working women’s hostel

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 10:40 am IST

After a four-year delay, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has finally allotted 1 acre land in Sector 79 to the department of social security, women and child development, Punjab, for the construction of a working women’s hostel.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has allotted 1 acre land in Sector 79 to the department of social security, women and child development, Punjab, for the construction of working women’s hostel. (HT File)

Originally proposed in 2020, the project aims to offer safe and affordable accommodation to women arriving in Mohali and Chandigarh in search of employment opportunities. Though the land was earmarked earlier, the formal allotment has been made only now.

The hostel will have 100 rooms and will be constructed at an estimated cost of 12.57 crore. The project is being funded under the Nirbhaya Fund of the ministry of women and child development, with the public works department (PWD), Punjab, serving as the implementing agency.

The proposal has already received clearance from the empowered committee constituted under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme.

