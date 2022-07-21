Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: To shoot stunts, four teenagers turn to stealing bikes, held
chandigarh news

Mohali: To shoot stunts, four teenagers turn to stealing bikes, held

Mohali police said after stealing the motorcycles, they would go around on joyrides and film bike stunts on their mobile phones to upload on social media
The stolen motorcycles that were recovered from the teenagers in the custody of Mohali police on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Four teenagers who stole motorcycles for bike stunts to garner attention on social media have been apprehended by the Sohana police.

All four are aged 15 or 16 and live in the slum areas of Zirakpur and Kharar. Their parents, who work as daily wagers, hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said police

Sohana station house officer (SHO) Gurjeet Singh said on July 16, they got complaints that two each motorcycles were stolen from Rurka village and Aerocity.

“Investigation led us to these minors and they were caught at a check post in Sector 82 on Tuesday evening. Three stolen motorcycles were recovered from them on the spot. During interrogation, they confessed to stealing three more motorcycles and hiding them near Papri village in bushes. On reaching the area, we recovered four more motorcycles,” the SHO said.

He added that the teenagers would recce rural areas for presence of CCTV cameras and steal motorcycles from where there was none.

After stealing the motorcycles, they would go around on joyrides and film bike stunts on their mobile phones to upload on social media, he added.

RELATED STORIES

All four were booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced in court and sent to a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur.

Two teens held for snatching phones

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police apprehended two juveniles, aged 14 and 16, for snatching mobile phones.

They were caught following a complaint by a Hallomajra resident, whose mobile phone was snatched by two scooter-borne youths on July 17.

The victim, Arvind Yadav, was targeted near the Colony Number 4 bus stop in Industrial Area. On his complaint, police had registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

After scanning CCTV footage in the area, police caught two juveniles for the crime on Wednesday.

Apart from Arvind’s phone, police recovered two more mobile phones from them and also the scooter used in crime. The scooter was later also found stolen from Baltana. The duo was sent to a juvenile home by a court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP