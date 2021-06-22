Mohali to start door-to-door vax drive for elderly, differently abled

The Mohali administration will commence home-vaccination for the old, infirm and disabled persons, making it the first district in the country to start need-based door-to-door vaccination drives.

Sub-division-wise ambulances with teams are being deployed for taking vaccination to the doorsteps, informed deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

To avail the facility, residents can register by filling out a google form: https://bit.ly/2UsfMd7. It is mandatory that at a given point of time there is a group of at least 30 people in the area, or 10 senior citizens, women and/or differently abled, who are to be inoculated, said Dayalan. This precondition has been set to avoid vaccine wastage since per vial, 10 doses of vaccine are available and once opened, it cannot be preserved for later use, said the DC.

The administration will respond within 48 hours.

Though our top priority are the elderly and the disabled, if a residents welfare association (RWA) seeks home-vaccination but does not have sufficient number of senior citizens, it will be provided the service on the condition that at least one third of the total number of people to be vaccinated are elderly or disabled, and the rest can be anyone over 18 years of age.

Door-to-door vaccination facility is also being extended to organisations, associations, NGOs, RWAs or volunteers willing to facilitate vaccination if they want to vaccinate over 50 persons at a given point of time in a given place, even if they are not aged or infirm.

5,32,846 inoculated in district so far

On the first day of the launch of free Covid vaccine (Covishield and Covaxin) for people aged 18 and above on Monday, as many as 2,183 people were vaccinated on Monday. So far, 5,32,846 persons of all age groups have been vaccinated in the district.

With this, a total of 42,741 persons (aged 18 plus) including construction workers and their families have been vaccinated in the Mohali district. Of these 72 persons have taken the second jab.

So far, 13,292 health care workers have taken the first dose, while 6,717 persons were administered the second dose. Similarly, 2,14,606 front line workers have been given the first dose, while 14,975 persons have got the second jab. In the 45+ age group, 1,05,282 persons have got the first jab, while 13,771 persons have got the second dose. In the age group of 60 and above, 68,987 persons have got the first dose, while 26,569 persons got the second jab.