Mohali: Told not to hog parking space, man assaults neighbour in Zirakpur

Confronted for hogging parking space, a man allegedly assaulted his neighbour at Satyam Apartments, Swastik Vihar, in Zirakpur. A man assaulted his neighbour at Satyam Apartments in Zirakpur for hogging parking space. (HT Photo)

In his complaint, Parukh Dhamija, a resident of Flat Number 303, Tower-E, stated that he works in the private sector. He alleged that his neighbour repeatedly parked his Honda Activa in his allotted parking space. When confronted, he attacked him and also issued death threats, Dhamija alleged.

Following an inquiry, police registered a case against the accused under Sections 115 (2), 296 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.