Mohali: Truckers march again causes jam on Airport Road

Commuters were on the receiving end after members of the All India Truck Ekta union began their march to gherao the deputy commissioner (DC)’s office at administrative complex in Mohali on Thursday, over the demand of reviving truck unions. The union has been protesting at Chhat light points on Airport road since December 6.

The protest march once again caused a huge traffic jam, stretching up to 3km on one side of the Airport Road.

The protestors were stopped at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana. Mohali police had already made arrangements for diverting the traffic from Chhat traffic lightpoint to other possible roads but could not avoid the jam.

District vice-president of the union, Amandeep Singh said, “During the 2017 assembly elections, all truck unions in the state were dissolved by the Congress government, then led by CM Captain Amarinder Singh. As now there is a Congress government led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, we demanded that Channi government restore the unions. We also demand that the rates of transport should be increased as truck operators were already suffering from the economic downturn.”

