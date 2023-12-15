Mohali: Two caught with 50 gm heroin near Balongi

Range anti-narcotics-cum-special operation cell, Phase 7, on Wednesday caught two men with 50 gm heroin near the Balongi underbridge.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Balongi police station. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Paramjit Singh Guri, 25, and Gursewak Singh alias Nikka, 22, both residents of Moga.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh who led the patrolling team said, “The accused were coming from Mohali side and when we signalled them to stop, they tried to flee, but were nabbed by the police team. A polythene containing 50 gm heroin was found in their possession, following which we arrested them and confiscated their Toyota Innova.”

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act at Balongi police station.

“Both the accused are in the drug business and Nikka was earlier booked by Punjab Police in other criminal cases, including an attempt to murder case. A local court on Thursday sent them to one-day police custody,” the SI said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One held with 50gm heroin in Sector 48

In another case, a team of anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) arrested a drug peddler, identified as Gurpreet Singh, 31, a resident of Mohali, with 53.04 gm heroin.

A police party patrolling in the area of Sector 48 rounded up the person on the basis of suspicion and recovered the drug from him.

The accused works as a taxi driver and is a drug addict. He hails from Ferozepur and is presently residing in Sohana. Police said to make quick money, he brought drugs from Ferozepur at a low price and sold them for a higher rate to buyers in the tricity. He was produced before the district court and sent to judicial custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON