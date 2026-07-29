Mohali: Two killed as bike hits stationary truck on Kharar-Kurali highway

Two men were killed after their motorcycle hit a truck parked in the wrong direction on the Kharar-Kurali highway near Harjinder Dhaba late Sunday night. Police said vehicles coming from behind also ran over the victims after the collision.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot, inspected the accident site and sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, for post-mortem examination. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased were identified as Amit, 24, a resident of Kurali, and Umesh, 23, who was originally from Yamunanagar, Haryana and was living in a rented accommodation in Sector 70, Mohali.

Police said the two were returning to Kurali after finishing work in Mohali when the motorcycle crashed into the stationary truck near Harjinder Dhaba. The impact threw both riders onto the road. Eyewitnesses told police that two to three vehicles coming from behind ran over them before stopping.

Passersby shifted the injured to a private hospital in Kurali by ambulance. Doctors referred them to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, where they were declared brought dead.

Amit worked at Swaraj Company and lived in Kurali , whereas, Umesh had moved to Mohali in search of employment and was staying in Sector 70 while working in the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After receiving the information, police reached the spot, inspected the accident site and sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving the information, police reached the spot, inspected the accident site and sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said the truck parked in the wrong direction appears to have caused the accident. They have launched a search for the truck driver and are investigating the case.