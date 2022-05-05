Mohali | Two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang land in police net
In a major breakthrough, Police arrested two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang with arms and ammunition.
Police recovered two country-made pistols — a .30 bore and a .15 bore — with ammunition from the possession of the accused, identified as Manjinder Singh and Dilbagh Singh of Kauni village in Muktsar.
The former was arrested from a checkpost in Sohana, while the latter was arrested from a rented accommodation that they were living in Sohana village. The duo had joined the gang last year and were in town looking to extort money from a Mohali resident.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “They had a list of persons from whom they were to extort money and one of them is a Mohali resident.”
The SSP added that one of the accused was caught while riding a motorcycle at a Sohana check-post, set up by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhpal Singh. Upon checking, police recovered the weapon. His statement led police to their rented accommodation where his accomplice was arrested.
One of the accused had earlier been booked in attempt to murder and rape cases in Muktsar.
The SSP said that they have been taken on police remand and are being questioned.
-
Punjab school wins NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge in US
Washington: Two Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu have won the “NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge”, a media release said. Announced by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during a virtual awards ceremony on April 29, the challenge involved as many as 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools. Decent Children Model Presidency School from Punjab was the winner of the STEM Engagement Award in the high school division.
-
Now, free bus rides for Capital’s labour force
Over two years after making bus rides free for women in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched a new scheme under which workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) will be able to travel ticket-free on Delhi Transport Corporation buses and cluster buses. Workers will be given a quarterly pass and the cost will be about ₹2,400 per pass, which the Board will bear.
-
Chandigarh teachers push for change in school timings amid soaring heat
UT cadre educational employees' union has written to the UT director school education asking for a change in the working hours of government schools on the lines of Punjab and Haryana amid soaring temperature.
-
HC directs Varanasi SSP to inquire into assault on woman by police
The Allahabad high court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi to inquire into the alleged assault on a woman by police personnel for inter-caste marriage. Justice Rahul Chaturvedi has also directed the SSP Varanasi to provide adequate security and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the woman), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and Kavita's in-laws so that nothing untoward happens to them in future.
-
HC allows Haryana to conduct panchayat bodies’ elections
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday allowed the Haryana government to hold panchayat elections in the state. The court was hearing pleas in which government move to amend Haryana Panchayati Raj law, which bars women from contesting on general seats, has been challenged. Additional advocate general Ankur Mittal, who along with advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan had appeared in court said it was in July 2021 that the government had given an undertaking before court that due to Covid-19 outbreak, it won't hold elections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics