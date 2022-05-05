Mohali | Two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang land in police net

In a major breakthrough, Police arrested two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang with arms and ammunition.

Police recovered two country-made pistols — a .30 bore and a .15 bore — with ammunition from the possession of the accused, identified as Manjinder Singh and Dilbagh Singh of Kauni village in Muktsar.

The former was arrested from a checkpost in Sohana, while the latter was arrested from a rented accommodation that they were living in Sohana village. The duo had joined the gang last year and were in town looking to extort money from a Mohali resident.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “They had a list of persons from whom they were to extort money and one of them is a Mohali resident.”

The SSP added that one of the accused was caught while riding a motorcycle at a Sohana check-post, set up by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhpal Singh. Upon checking, police recovered the weapon. His statement led police to their rented accommodation where his accomplice was arrested.

One of the accused had earlier been booked in attempt to murder and rape cases in Muktsar.

The SSP said that they have been taken on police remand and are being questioned.