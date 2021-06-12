Mohali: Walk-in vaccines for everyone over 18 from June 21

From June 21, Covid vaccines will be available for all persons in the 18-45 age bracket in Mohali.

District immunisation officer Dr Vikrant Nagra said currently government-sourced vaccine was being provided to only registered industrial workers, construction workers, family members of healthcare workers and people with serious illnesses in this age group.

“No registration or slot booking will be needed from June 21. Anyone can walk in and get vaccinated at the permanent and temporary vaccination centres in the district,” said civil surgeon Adarshpal Kaur.

In Chandigarh and Panchkula, currently vaccine for this age group is only available with prior appointment on the CoWin portal.

Permission for second dose before 84 days

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has allowed certain authorities to grant permission to those requiring the second dose of Covishield before the mandated 84 days until August 31.

People flying abroad for work, study and sports, and the staff accompanying the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympic Games can receive the second dose with the permission of the SDM concerned, circle revenue officer, BDPO, MC executive officer, labour inspector, AETC/ETO/excise inspector, SHO, rural medical officer, and elected representatives of local and urban bodies.