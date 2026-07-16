Waterlogged pothole claims 27-yr-old biker’s life in Mohali

A 27-year-old factory worker lost his life after his motorcycle skidded on a pothole concealed beneath rainwater collected in Phase 8B Industrial Area on Tuesday evening around 4 pm, once again highlighting the dangers posed by damaged roads and waterlogging during the monsoon.

Investigating officer confirmed that the preliminary investigation indicates that the concealed pothole was the primary cause of the accident. (HT File)

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The deceased has been identified as Rajdeep Singh, 27, a native of Tarn Taran, who worked at a paint manufacturing unit in Phase 8B and was residing in rented accommodation in Balongi.

According to the police, Singh was returning home from work when the accident occurred near Guru Nanak Sweets. He suffered severe head injuries in the crash. Passers-by rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Police handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination.

Rajdeep was the sole breadwinner of his family and had moved to Mohali for work.

Locals claimed repeated complaints about the damaged road had gone unaddressed.

The investigating officer confirmed that preliminary investigation indicates that the concealed pothole was the primary cause of the accident. No case has, however, been registered against any department or official. Only a daily diary report was filed. The official apathy can be gauged from the fact that when HT had reached out to MC engineer Naresh Batta – for a separate story on the condition of roads in Phase 8B – he dismissed it, saying it comes under Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC). PSIEC officials shared a written document clarifying that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed in 2021 making it the MC’s responsibility.

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