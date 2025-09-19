Mohali: Woman alleges death threats from Punjabi singer’s fans, 3 booked

A social media controversy surrounding Punjabi singer Babbu Maan has taken a serious turn after a woman received death threats for criticising the singer over his remarks about a Khanda tattoo. Acting on her complaint, the cyber crime police have registered a case against three individuals accused of issuing threats and circulating obscene morphed photos of the complainant online. Police have assured that further investigations are underway and action will be taken against those found guilty. (HT Photo for representation)

According to officials, the victim first approached the Akal Takht Sahib with her grievance. During the investigation, the cyber police verified the social media accounts and mobile numbers linked to the threats. Based on the findings, an FIR has been registered against three accused — Rajkaran of Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Parvez Khan of Patiala, and Varinder Singh of Ludhiana — under relevant sections of the NSA and IT Acts. Police said all three are currently absconding, and raids are being conducted to trace them.

The controversy began when the complainant went live on her social media handle after watching Babbu Maan’s interview. In the interview, the singer mentioned getting a Khanda tattoo on his arm from an English artist who allegedly completed three days’ work in a single day under the influence of alcohol.

The woman termed this statement as an “insult to Sikhism and the Khanda,” questioning why a Punjabi singer like Babbu Maan was himself insensitive to Sikh religious symbols if the foreign artist lacked knowledge of Sikh history.

The woman lodged formal complaints with the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and education minister Harjot Singh Bains through email and letters. Following this, she allegedly began receiving death threats from several social media accounts.

The complainant further alleged that her photos were morphed into obscene images and circulated widely by Babbu Maan’s fans. She also claimed to have received similar threats originating from Pakistan.

Police have assured that further investigations are underway and action will be taken against those found guilty.