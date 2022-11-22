Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Woman ASI booked for taking 20,000 bribe from rape victim

Mohali: Woman ASI booked for taking 20,000 bribe from rape victim

Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:26 AM IST

According to the police, a Dera Bassi resident had lodged a rape complaint. The ASI had sought the illegal gratification of ₹20,000 bribe for arresting the accused in the case.

A grab of the CCTV footage purportedly showing the woman ASI accepting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 bribe from the rape victim. (Sourced image)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted in Mohali has been booked for taking 20,000 bribe from a rape victim, after a video of the incident started doing rounds of the social media.

The ASI has been identified as Parveen Kaur, who was posted in police lines here.

According to the police, a Dera Bassi resident had lodged a rape complaint. The ASI had sought the illegal gratification for arresting the accused in the case.

The cop purportedly went to collect the bribe amount to the victim’s house, where she was captured in the act on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed there. After the video went viral, Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Darpan Ahluwalia booked the ASI under Sections 7 and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

“We are yet to investigate the time of the incident but since the ASI is purportedly seen taking bribe, she has been booked. The case will be handed over to the vigilance bureau for further investigation,” said DSP Darpan.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
