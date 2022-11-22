Mohali: Woman ASI booked for taking 20,000 bribe from rape victim

A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted in Mohali has been booked for taking ₹20,000 bribe from a rape victim, after a video of the incident started doing rounds of the social media.

The ASI has been identified as Parveen Kaur, who was posted in police lines here.

According to the police, a Dera Bassi resident had lodged a rape complaint. The ASI had sought the illegal gratification for arresting the accused in the case.

The cop purportedly went to collect the bribe amount to the victim’s house, where she was captured in the act on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed there. After the video went viral, Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Darpan Ahluwalia booked the ASI under Sections 7 and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

“We are yet to investigate the time of the incident but since the ASI is purportedly seen taking bribe, she has been booked. The case will be handed over to the vigilance bureau for further investigation,” said DSP Darpan.