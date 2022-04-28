Mohali | Woman falls to death from 14th floor of Premium Purab Apartments

A 28-year-old woman fell to death from the 14th floor of Premium Purab Apartments in Sector 88 of Mohali around 12.30am on Wednesday.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) was registered against her male friend, Sandeep Singh Sajjan, with whom she allegedly had a fight before the incident. Sajjan is currently on the run. Family members of the victim staged a protest outside the Phase-6 civil hospital, demanding a murder case against the accused.

Investigating officer Amrik Singh said the woman used to stay with her three friends in a flat in Purab Apartments. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the victim and her male friend had a fight following which she tried to jump off the balcony. Her flatmates, including her male friend, reportedly tried to stop her but she fell off the balcony.

All four were employees of a private company in Sector 70. The victim’s family resides in Sector 52, Chandigarh, but she stayed with her friends in Mohali.

The woman’s body has been kept in the mortuary of the Phase-6 civil hospital.