Mohali | Woman falls to death from 14th floor of Premium Purab Apartments
A 28-year-old woman fell to death from the 14th floor of Premium Purab Apartments in Sector 88 of Mohali around 12.30am on Wednesday.
A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) was registered against her male friend, Sandeep Singh Sajjan, with whom she allegedly had a fight before the incident. Sajjan is currently on the run. Family members of the victim staged a protest outside the Phase-6 civil hospital, demanding a murder case against the accused.
Investigating officer Amrik Singh said the woman used to stay with her three friends in a flat in Purab Apartments. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the victim and her male friend had a fight following which she tried to jump off the balcony. Her flatmates, including her male friend, reportedly tried to stop her but she fell off the balcony.
All four were employees of a private company in Sector 70. The victim’s family resides in Sector 52, Chandigarh, but she stayed with her friends in Mohali.
The woman’s body has been kept in the mortuary of the Phase-6 civil hospital.
Ambala shootout: Year on, Bambiha gang member held
The CIA-1 unit of Ambala Police on Wednesday nabbed one of the suspects behind the 2021 gang-war in which two gangsters of the Bhupi Rana gang were killed in a broad daylight shootout at Kalka Chowk on National Highway-44.
Fight J&K polls together to defeat BJP: Omar to PAGD leaders
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday mooted the idea that all constituents of the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) would contest the coming assembly elections together to keep BJP and its B and C teams from dividing votes. The PAGD did well in the DDC polls and bagged maximum seats.
J&K: Irrigation dept tells farmers not to sow paddy; harassment, says agriculture director
The advice by Kashmir's irrigation and flood control department asking farmers to avoid sowing paddy this year owing to dry spell has not gone down well with the director of agriculture department, who called it harassment of farmers. The winter as well as spring this year has mostly recorded 80% less precipitation than normal with temperatures hovering 8-10 degrees Celsius above normal in March and April.
20 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity logged 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after it reported 32 cases. Tuesday's case tally was the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively. The latest case count comprises nine cases from Chandigarh, eight from Mohali and three from Panchkula.
Centre yet to announce PGIMER’s new director
The Union ministry of health and family welfare is yet to announce a new director for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, even as the officiating head's charge is set to end on April 30. Dr Surjit Singh, head, department of paediatrics, PGIMER was given the charge after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post after serving for four years and seven months. In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director.
