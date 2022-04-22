Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Woman, male friend booked for abetting husband’s suicide
chandigarh news

Mohali: Woman, male friend booked for abetting husband’s suicide

The Phase-8 police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old woman and her 45-year-old male friend after her husband died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Kumbra village in Mohali
The deceased, who was in his early 40s and working as a patient caretaker, hung himself from his ceiling fan at around 10 am on Thursday when he was alone at home. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Phase-8 police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old woman and her 45-year-old male friend after her husband died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Kumbra village in Mohali.

The deceased, who was in his early 40s and working as a patient caretaker, hung himself from his ceiling fan at around 10 am on Thursday when he was alone at home.

Station house officer (SHO) of Phase 8 police station, Ajitesh Kushal, said the deceased was upset as his wife was having extra-marital affair with a man named Bhora Khan and the couple often had arguments. We have arrested his wife and a male friend and booked them under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code. They will be produced and the postmortem of the deceased will also be conducted on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP