Mohali youth gets 10-year-jail for raping minor

A Mohali court on Tuesday sentenced a youth to 10-year jail for raping a 17-year-old girl. Indentified as Manpreet Singh, alias Beenu, 22, he has also been fined ₹20,000.

The court also issued orders to compensate the rape survivor to the tune of ₹3 lakh.

Meanwhile, Manpreet’s father, mother, brother and sister were released due to lack on evidence against them.

According to the FIR, the victim is eldest of four siblings and left studies after Class 6. On November 2, 2018, she went missing from the house. On her father’s complaint, their neighbour Manpreet and his family were booked for kidnapping.

The girl was later rescued from Manpreet’s other house. The girl told police that she had been raped, after which the relevant sections were added to the FIR.

Graft: IAS officer in judicial custody

The special court of the CBI on Tuesday sent Punjab Roadways director Paramjit Singh, who was arrested from his office in Chandigarh in a graft case, to judicial custody. The case is now listed for February 15, when the IAS officer will be produced in court through video conferencing. The CBI on Monday arrested Singh red-handed while accepting ₹2 lakh from an officiating general manager for recommending his promotion.

Ambala shootout: One more held

The Ambala police on Tuesday arrested second accused in connection with the shootout that left two men dead in cantonment area last month. Identified as Sugam of Yamunanagar, the suspect was arrested for allegedly providing a SIM card to Kala Rana gang member Rajan, who is accused of providing logistics and other support to the shooters from behind bars. The two shooters are still at large. Earlier, police arrested Kala Rana’s aide Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, for ordering the hit.

831 kids get second vax in Chandigarh

The UT health department on Tuesday started inoculating children in the age group of 15 to 18 with the second dose of anti-Covid vaccine. As children in Chandigarh are being administered Covaxin, they are eligible for the second jab after 28 days. On Tuesday, 1,210 children were vaccinated, of whom 831 got the second dose. Since January 3, the department has vaccinated only 53,506 (74%) of the beneficiaries in this group with the first dose.

Two snatchers held in Kharar

The Kharar police on Tuesday claimed to have solved five cases with the arrest two members of a gang of snatchers. Identified as Varinder Singh, alias Bhindi, and Paviterpreet Singh, alias Preeti, both belong to Bassi Pathana in Fathehgarh Sahib. The two were arrested at a naka set up on the Badala Road near the grain market gate. They were on a motorcycle with a fake number plate.

Mobile, other items seized in Burail jail

During a special search at the Burail jail, the authorities recovered a mobile phone, SIM card, digital watch, two memory cards and other electronic items from two inmates. Identified as Deepak and Rajinder Kumar, the two are lodged in barrack number 8. Some of the items were hidden in a hole of urinal partition wall in the washroom. The two have been booked.

Four men held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police have arrested four men with illicit liquor in three separate cases in the past 24 hours. Jiwan Kumar (52) of Maloya Colony and Vinod Singh (36) of Uttarakhand were arrested after six boxes each of whiskey and countrymade liquor were recovered from their car in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. The other two — Gopal Verma (26) of Sector 45 and Ganesh (45) of Nayagaon — were also arrested with countrymade liquor in the same area in two separate cases.

Sanitation worker held for theft at PGI

A sanitation worker has been arrested for theft at the PGIMER. Identified as Rajat (27), he is a resident of Sector 25. According to the complaint, he stole two LED bricks from the PET scan department on January 31.

Third real-time AQI station opens in Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday inaugurated the city’s third Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station at the Forest Nursery in Sector 53. It will help monitor various parameters of ambient air quality on real-time basis, especially focusing on the AQI in heavy traffic conditions as it is located near the Sector-43 ISBT. The other two stations are located in Sectors 22 and 25.

CSR: Kin of corona warriors get ₹3 lakh

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday handed over cheques for ₹3 lakh each to four families of corona warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic. The financial assistance was provided by a pharmaceutical company under its CSR initiative. Vij said the firm has so far provided compensation to 45 such families.

PEC remembers Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) paid tributes to Kalpana Chawla, the first female astronaut of Indian origin and one of the most celebrated alumni of the institute, on her 19th death anniversary on Tuesday. Hailing from Haryana’s Karnal, Chawla had graduated from PEC’s aeronautical engineering department in 1982, before moving to the US. She had died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster on February 1, 2003.