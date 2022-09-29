Mohali youth held for trying to rape co-worker’s minor daughter

The Kharar police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man for trying to rape the six-year-old daughter of his co-worker at a factory.

The accused, Sunny Kumar, lives in Kharar. The matter came to fore after the child confided in her mother that Sunny, who was a frequent visitor at their house, tried to rape her. Acting swiftly after receiving a complaint from her parents, police booked the accused under Section 376 read with 511 (attempt to rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Kharar Sadar police station, and arrested him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2 held with illegal kamanidar knives

Chandigarh Two men were arrested with illegal ‘kamanidar knives’ from different parts of the city on Tuesday. The arrested accused are Abhishek, 24, and Vishal, 23, both residents of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25. While Abhishek was arrested near the entrance gate of the cremation ground in Sector 25, Vishal was arrested near the Dental Turn on UIET (University Institute of Engineering and Technology) Road, Sector-25. A case was registered under sections of the Arms Act at the Sector 11 police station.

Sector 37 resident arrested with stolen cycle

Chandigarh A 33-year-old man was arrested with a stolen bike. The arrested accused Arun Gaba of Sector 37 has been booked under Sections 379 (theft), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant, Dharminder of Sector 38, had reported his cycle stolen on September 20. HTC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2 siblings attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Maloya

Chandigarh A group of men attacked two siblings with sharp-edged weapons in Maloya on Tuesday night. The injured brothers are Kapoor Yadav and his brother Raju. Kapoor said he saw a group of youngsters armed with axes, rods, barbed wires, and gandasis surround his brother and hit him near the Ramlila ground. Kapoor intervened after his brother collapsed after being hit on the head and was hit with a gandasi. The complainants were rushed to GMSH-16 in a tempo. An old rivalry is said to be the reason for the assault. A case has been filed.

Priyanshi bags twin gold medals

Chandigarh Priyanshi Thakur, a student of Aanchal International School, won two gold medals in the 47th Chandigarh State Shooting Championship. She won junior women individual gold in 25 m pistol and in 25 m pistol (nr) sub-youth women individual event. The championship was organised by the Chandigarh Rifle Association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CHB holds a demolition drive in Dhanas

Chandigarh Swinging into action, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday demolished unauthorized additional construction in four dwelling units in Dhanas, Chandigarh. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CHB Yashpal Garg said, the board is computing the cost of demolitions which will be recovered from the allottees and in case of its non-payment their allotments are liable to be canceled. To ensure effective actions against fresh illegal/unauthorized constructions and encroachment on government/public land, the CHB is adopting a zero tolerance policy, he said. He said all the allottees who have been issued Challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Chandigarh Housing Board. Since these violations may lead to structure safety issues not only for the dwelling units but also for the particular unit and also for the adjoining unit also, the CHB is adopting the zero-tolerance policy, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC launches “Raddi Se Pragati” initiative under Swachh Amrit Mahotsav

Mohali The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has distributed Paper Bags made from discarded paper and newspapers, patsan and flour based glue under “Raddi Se Pragati” initiative with support from a local NGO Prasanchetas Foundation. The initiative under ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ was flagged off by Dalip Sharma, Senior Deputy Mayor and Isha Kamboj, Joint Commissioner, MCC. The launch was made in Sabzi Mandi Sector 26 with field support of NSS volunteers for creating awareness sensitization among local buyers and sellers.

Book on The Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011 released

Mohali In order to spread awareness and ensure smooth implementation of The Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011, a book titled “The Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011” on this along with the Rules and list of notified services, compiled by Ajay Jagga, Advocate, Additional Standing Counsel, UT, is released today. Member Secretary of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission Rajiv Tewari released the book. Jagga said, the book will help all the stakeholders, in further improving the efficiency in the delivery of services and will also help the citizens in getting services, as promised by the Administration. A copy of the book will be given to all the Heads of the Departments of U.T. Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}