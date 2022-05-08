Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali zila parishad chairperson’s husband ends life
chandigarh news

Mohali zila parishad chairperson’s husband ends life

Drives SUV into Bhakra Canal; former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu alleges harassment by AAP government in Punjab behind his extreme step
The victim’s SUV with his body was pulled out from Bhakra Canal with the help of divers and crane. He was the husband of the Mohali zila parishad chairperson. (HT Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rupnagar

The husband of Mohali zila parishad chairperson on Saturday ended his life by driving his SUV into the Bhakra Canal on Chandigarh Road in Rupnagar on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Mohali resident Gurdhyan Singh, husband of zila parishad chief Jaswinder Kaur, said police.

The SUV with Gurdhyan’s body was pulled out of the canal with the help of divers and a crane. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Pal Singh said the vehicle was having the flag of zila parishad chairman. Besides, there were some posters of the Congress in the vehicle. The police have shifted the body to the Rupnagar civil hospital.

Considered close to former Congress minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurdhyan was into the business of setting up mobile phone towers. Sidhu, who along with Gurdhyan’s wife, reached the spot, alleged that he was being harassed by the AAP government.

He was upset as he was falsely implicated in a case that was registered against him on April 19, said the Congress leader, adding that police were being misused by the AAP leadership to unleash vendetta against the opposition.

