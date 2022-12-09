Mohali: 12 SHOs shifted after complaints

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg on Thursday issued transfer orders of 12 station house officers (SHO) in district-level reshuffle.

SSP Garg said the transfers were done in the wake of complaints and non-performance. “We have zero tolerance towards non-performance. Also, we will not stand VVIP or political patronage in the district. Police has to be made a disciplined force and all officers need to deliver for what they have been deployed for,” he said.

The SHOs who have been transferred and sent to the police lines include inspector Himmat Singh from Majri Block; inspector Sunil Kumar from Kharar City and sub-inspector Hardeep Singh from Handesra.

Inspector Gabbar Singh has been transferred from Airport to Mataur, inspector Navin Pal Singh Lehal from Mataur to Airport, inspector Yogesh Kumar from Sadar Kharar to Majri Block, sub-inspector Bhagatvir Singh from Sadar Kurali to Sadar Kharar and sub-inspector Harjinder Singh from police lines to City Kharar.