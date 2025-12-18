Mohali: 2 days after kabaddi promoter’s murder, man who ‘helped’ shooters killed in encounter

Two days after kabaddi player and promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria was shot dead in full public view during a tournament in Mohali’s Sohana, police neutralised a key accused after a brief exchange of fire in Lalru area. Another accused in the case, identified as Jugraj Singh, was arrested from Amritsar with the help of local police. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Harpinder alias Middhi, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran, had played an active role in the murder by facilitating the shooters and helping them escape, senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Hans said.

Another accused in the case, identified as Jugraj Singh, was arrested from Amritsar with the help of local police, the SSP added.

Mastermind nabbed from Delhi airport

After Balachauria murder on December 15, Mohali police had constituted 12 teams to hunt down the accused. Two teams each were deployed in Amritsar and Delhi while the remaining operated in different locations in Punjab. Once the teams established that a Tarn Taran native, Aishdeep Singh, who had been living in Russia and had flown down to India specially to execute the crime, they issued a lookout circular for him. As per the SSP, he had returned to India on November 25 on the directions of gangster-turned-terrorist Dony Bal and was to fly out after the crime. Police teams caught him from the Delhi airport on Tuesday when he was about to board a flight to Muscat.

Based on the information extracted from him during interrogation, police teams, led by Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar, inspector Sumit Mor, inspector Pushvinder Singh and inspector Malkiat Singh, conducted a raid on the Ambala-Lalru highway near the Jharmal river to hunt down Harpinder.

When the teams found him, Harpinder opened fire, leaving two head constables – Gulab Singh and Kumar Sharma – injured. Following this, police fired in self-defence during which Harpinder sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The SSP said raids are on to arrest the remaining accused, including the two shooters Aditya and Karan.