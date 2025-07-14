Mohali: 4 nihangs snatch SUV with woman inside, held

Police have arrested four nihangs for allegedly snatching a car and taking along the woman in the passenger seat near Lakhnaur village in the early hours of Saturday. The woman was later dropped off near CP67 mall and found safe. (HT photo for representation)

The accused were identified as Shamsher Singh from Gurdaspur; Satnam Singh from Ludhiana; Nirmal Singh from Nawanshahr; and Chandar Mohan from Jammu. All of them reside in a paying guest accommodation near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana, said police.

According to police, the complainant, Ritashu Tanwar, and his female friend were returning from Bestech Mall in Sector 66 around 12.30 am after watching a movie.

As they neared Lakhnaur village, four nihangs on motorcycles intercepted their Maruti Suzuki Brezza car. One of them allegedly dragged Ritashu out and took the driver’s seat, while the others harassed the woman sitting in the passenger seat. The group then drove off with the vehicle and the woman still inside.

On receiving the complaint, Mohali police immediately launched a rescue operation. The woman was later dropped off near CP67 mall and found safe. Within 10 hours, the snatched car was traced to a gurdwara in Kurukshetra, Haryana, and the four accused were arrested with the help of the local police and gurdwara committee.

Briefing the media, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Hans said, “The incident occurred at night and our primary concern was the safety of the girl. Thankfully, no harm was caused to her. DSP (City 2) Harsimran Bal, along with a team led by the Sohana SHO, worked tirelessly through the night. The accused were traced and arrested from a gurdwara in Kurukshetra, where they had taken shelter.”

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station, including 304(2), 74, 137(2) and 3(5).