Mohali: 65-year-old beaten up during grandson’s birthday dies, 4 held

Police have arrested four men after a 65-year-old man who was beaten up by them at his house during his grandson’s birthday party on October 4 succumbed to his injuries on October 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the accused, identified as Wazid Khan, Archit Singh, Vishal Kumar and Ravi Kumar, all hailing from Bihar, were among a group of 15 men who had barged into victim Manipal’s house in Mataur while the birthday party was underway.

According to Manipal’s son Sanjeev Kumar, who is also from Bihar, the men were in an inebriated state. When he confronted their behaviour, they manhandled him, before proceeding to attack his entire family.

Sanjeev’s wife Jyoti said as her father-in-law intervened to stop the brawl, the accused turned on him and brutally thrashed him, leaving him seriously injured.

Police said the victim was initially rushed to a private hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh. “After initial treatment, he was discharged from the hospital. But on Thursday, Manipal complained of acute pain in the chest and was taken back to PGIMER, where he died,” said a police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following Manipal’s demise, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) HS Mann and Mataur station house officer (SHO) Naveen Pal, along with his team, nabbed the four accused, who were captured in CCTV cameras near the victim’s house, within two hours.

“More arrests will follow soon. The accused have been booked for murder, assault, wrongful confinement and rioting under the Indian Penal Code,” the SHO said.