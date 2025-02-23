Mohali: Drug supplier arrested after buyers’ allegations on video

In a bizarre turn of events, a video filmed by two female drug buyers accusing a supplier of not returning a gold chain, which they had mortgaged in exchange for heroin, has led to the accused’s arrest. The accused, Manjit Singh, 32, a resident of Lohgarh, Zirakpur, in custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

In the video, the women claimed that they had already paid the money owed for the heroin. Still the accused, who had kept their gold chain as collateral, was refusing to return it.

In the video, the women also alleged that the shopkeeper, Manjit Singh, 32, a resident of Lohgarh, Zirakpur, had been supplying heroin in the area, prompting the police to launch a probe.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Manpreet Singh said two teams were formed under the supervision of DSP Zirakpur, Jaspinder Singh, to look into the matter, which led to Manjit’s arrest. Police also recovered 2 gm heroin from his possession, following which he was booked under the NDPS Act at the Zirakpur police station on Saturday.

The DSP said Manjit had previously also been booked in a drug case by the City Kharar police in May 2021.

Interestingly, the women, despite admitting to buying heroin, did not directly approach the police. Instead, they recorded their accusations on video, which led to the police action.

When asked if any action will be taken against the women, a senior police officer said efforts were underway to locate them.